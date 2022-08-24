New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine, the police bill for parliament protest revealed and the Government called out over increased spending on polling research in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Five young men have been arrested after a burglary in Auckland's Newmarket - the second time authorities have been called to the area this week.

Police responded to reports of a group of people breaking into a retail store on Broadway in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 2am at the Subtype retail store; which offers premium sneakers and exclusive products such as limited footwear.

"Police attended, but the offenders fled the scene in a stolen vehicle," a statement said.

A Police Eagle helicopter was then called out to help and kept eyes on the vehicle involved until it came to a stop on Capstick Rd in Otara, South Auckland.

Police found all five people - young men aged between 17 and 25 - allegedly involved in the burglary.

They were taken into custody and are due to appear in court this morning . All are charged with burglary.

This morning's incident comes just a day after the nearby Michael Hill Newmarket was targeted by thieves.