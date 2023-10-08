Police are investigating a robbery at Supa Value on Dawson Rd in Clover Park. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The owners of a 24/7 grocery store in Ōtara reportedly used a shopping basket to try to defend their shop as a group of young people ransacked it overnight.

Police are investigating the robbery at the Supavalue grocery store on Dawson Rd in Auckland’s Clover Park.

CCTV footage from the store shows a maroon vehicle arriving, followed by at least seven youths who run into the store.

Newshub reported the owners then tried to defend their property using a shopping basket.

A Herald photographer who viewed footage playing on a screen inside the store said the young people could be seen grabbing smoking products before fleeing.

A still from the video shows the store left in chaos, with smoking products strewn across the floor.

Police arrived at the scene around 1.40am.

The vehicle used was located and recovered from nearby Bairds Rd.

The shop remained taped off by police with a scene guard this morning.

The Herald has requested further details from police.











