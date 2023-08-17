The 14-year-old is part of a larger group, police believe, responsible for the spike of vehicle crime in the area.

The 14-year-old is part of a larger group, police believe, responsible for the spike of vehicle crime in the area.

A 14-year-old boy has been linked to a spate of vehicle thefts and break-ins in some of Auckland’s leafy North Shore suburbs.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said police have identified and arrested the boy as being part of a small group that targeted at least eight cars in Bayswater, Devonport, Belmont and Hauraki in recent weeks.

Vehicle crime rose dramatically in those communities in that time, according to Sagar.

“I would like to acknowledge the Takapuna and Devonport communities, as these reports have allowed our investigation teams to focus their efforts and identify an offender,” Sagar said.

“This shows what can be accomplished when we work together to prevent crime in our community.”

Sagar believed this was a good opportunity to remind the public to ensure their vehicles are secure.

“We urge people to take preventative measures to stop their vehicle being stolen, such as locking and parking vehicles off the road, using steering locks and engine immobilisers,” Sagar said.

“Please also ensure valuables and credit cards are removed from vehicles at night, particularly if cars are parked in the open.”

Police are continuing to actively patrol the area, particularly Devonport and Takapuna.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity around vehicles can call Police on 111 if it’s happening or 105 after the fact, or call anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.