A car smashed into the barrier along State Highway 16. Photo / Supplied

Crashes on two Auckland motorways have caused commuter chaos this morning for those getting back to work after the long weekend.

Two southbound lanes before the Royal Rd on-ramp were blocked on the Northwestern Motorway after a car smashed into the barrier around 6.30am.

UPDATE 7:40AM

This crash is now clear of all lanes. ^HJ https://t.co/Bz2qcD1cuO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 5, 2023

Auckland Transport said the “huge crash” was disrupting bus routes between Pavolich depot and Westgate.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the crash has been cleared, however, traffic maps show that the congestion in the area is still heavy.

UPDATE 7:35AM

This crash has now been moved clear of lanes. Allow extra time as delays ease. ^HJ https://t.co/L4tuMrcbfT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 5, 2023

Another crash on the Southwestern Motorway was blocking the right southbound lane just before Hillsborough Rd on-ramp around 7.20am.

The crash was cleared quickly but Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to continue to expect delays.



