New Zealand

Auckland crashes: One side of Southern Motorway cleared, one side still blocked following accidents

Crashes are blocking northbound and southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Two crashes on either side of Auckland's Southern Motorway are causing major delays for early morning commuters as school returns for the first day.

Around 6am, NZTA Waka Kotahi reported that a crash is blocking part of the right northbound lane between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Hill Rd overbridge.

Motorists are warned to expect delays and advised to merge and pass the accident site with care.

Meanwhile, another crash was blocking the left southbound lanes between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Takanini interchange but has now been cleared.

Southbound motorists are advised to allow extra time as delays ease.

