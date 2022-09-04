Emergency services were called to the crash in Pukekohe just before 7pm. Photo / File

Seven people have been injured after a car reportedly crashed into a house in Pukekohe this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Puni Rd at 6.58pm.

St John sent five vehicles to the scene and treated seven patients – one in a serious condition and six moderate.

At 8pm, St John released an update, saying two people were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police say they received reports of a crash where a car has struck a house on Puni Rd around 7pm.

A police spokeswoman said traffic management is in place.

More to follow.