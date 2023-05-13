Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a car and cyclist in Manurewa. Photo / File

One person is in a critical condition following a collision between a car and a cyclist this morning in South Auckland.

Emergency services responded to the serious crash on Great South Rd in Manurewa around 7.15am.

“One person has sustained critical injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Great South Rd at Mcannalley St has been closed and diversions along Weymouth Rd and Myers Rd have been put in place.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.”