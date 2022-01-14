One person has died and another four have been injured in a crash on State Highway 1 in the north of Auckland.
The crash - which happened near Cowan Bay Rd in Warkworth - has caused the closure of a section of SH! between Puhoi and Warkworth, leading to extensive traffic delays.
St John attended the incident at 1.38pm. Initially four people suffered moderate injuries and one had critical or life-threatening injuries.
Police later confirmed that the critically injured person had tragically died. One of the people listed initially as moderately injured was now in a serious condition.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Five St John vehicles attended the crash and at least one is still there. A helicopter has also been dispatched.
"Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency tweeted.
"Diversions may be required. Road closure is possible."
The NZTA later updated its traffic status to confirm that a section of SH1 was now closed, motorists should consider a different route or expect "long delays".