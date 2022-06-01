A multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway is causing delays for early morning commuters today.
The crash has now been cleared but was earlier blocking two out of five of the eastbound lanes near the Newton Rd off-ramp.
However, queues are stretching back around 8km to the causeway ahead of Pt Chevalier and traffic is crawling.
Waka Kotahi NZTA advises motorists to expect delays as congestion clears.
Meanwhile, a train derailment yesterday is continuing to cause delays for rail commuters.
Eastern Lines between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu are cancelled and lines will run express from Ōtāhuhu to Britomart via Newmarket.