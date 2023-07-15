The accident scene after the dirt bike crash in Pakuranga on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Darren Masters

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a dirt bike and a van crashed in an eastern suburb of Auckland today.

Police were called to a report of a crash between a dirt bike and a van on Pakuranga Rd at about 12.51pm.

Two men were on the dirt bike at the time of the incident and were assessed for injuries.

St John confirmed both patients were in hospital, one with serious injuries and the other was in a moderate condition.

St John responded to the crash on Pakuranga Rd with two ambulances and one critical care paramedic after it was notified at 12.45pm.

“We assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition transported to Middlemore Hospital and one patient in a serious condition transported to Auckland Hospital.”

The crash comes a month after police announced it was launching an operation against dirt bike riding on city roads in Auckland.

Operation Metallic Red was deployed over King’s Birthday weekend across the Manukau district, with a focus on targeting dangerous and nuisance driving and the riding of dirt bikes.

Counties Manukau Police senior sergeant Anton Maisey said police will be visible, particularly in the South Auckland area.

“Police and the wider community have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving that puts other motorists and members of the public at risk.















