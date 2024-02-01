A cyclist has died following a serious crash with a vehicle in Warkworth, Auckland this morning.

The crash at the intersection of Falls Rd and Mansel Dr was reported to police at 6.58am.

“Sadly, the cyclist received critical injuries and died at the scene.

“Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of Hudson Rd and Falls Rd, and Viv Davie-Martin Dr and Falls Rd.

Auckland Transport and police asked motorists to avoid the area.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services.”

FALLS RD & MANSEL DR, WARKWORTH - 7:15AM

Due to a serious crash sections (pictured below) of Falls Rd & Mansel Dr in Warkworth are now CLOSED. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. pic.twitter.com/8zTJ1kcfxt — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 1, 2024



