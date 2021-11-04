Auckland councillor in hot water over 'gang rape' comment

Labour and National have joined forces behind a radical new housing policy, the Housing Supply Bill, which they say will help address the housing crisis by allowing as many as 105,500 new homes to be built in less than a decade.

Auckland councillor Chris Fletcher has landed herself in hot water after likening Labour and National's new housing policy for Auckland to "gang rape".

During a discussion at a planning committee meeting today on the parties' plans for greater intensification, Fletcher said the legislation for the new housing policy was tantamount to "rape".

"I see it as tantamount to the rape of Auckland. I can't believe a piece of legislation with significance such as this is going to be rushed in such a way."

Councillors Cathy Casey was appalled at the reference to rape and wanted Fletcher to withdraw the comment.

"I have no intention of withdrawing, and furthermore I'd say it's gang rape because it's by both Labour and National, and I'm appalled," Fletcher said.

She then tried a different choice of words.

"I will withdraw those words and replace with the 'non-consensual molestation of Auckland'," Fletcher said.

Committee chairman Chris Darby asked the Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor to withdraw the comment. Instead, she said the plans were "gang rape" - a reference to the policy being done by two parties.

After a further request from Darby, Fletcher agreed to withdraw the comments.

Councillor Josephine Bartley was also upset by the comments.

I am still shaking how dare you equate housing intensification of akld to rape and gang rape how dare you. I am deeply offended I don’t care about council rules that she withdrew her statement it was so so wrong. As a woman how insensitive and irresponsible. Just wrong. — Jo Bartley (@jobartleynz) November 3, 2021

"To use the words you used in insensitive, offensive. I'm deeply upset about those words being used in that context.

"It's just so wrong to do that, and I don't know how you use can use that in terms of housing and development. It's just wrong," she said during the meeting.

Bartley said she expected more from a senior councillor and would like Fletcher to offer an apology.

"I'm really sorry that happened in an Auckland council planning committee meeting talking about planning.

"I am so sorry for the women that would have heard that or would be hearing it and will be triggered by it. It's just unacceptable and irresponsible."

The two main parties have shown no confidence in the council and the Unitary Plan to tackle the housing crisis and are imposing their own solution on the Super City.

Under their plan, developers will be able to build up to three homes of up to three storeys on most sites without the need for resource consent, even in some rural areas like Algies Bay and Maraetai.

