Auckland Council records spike in dog attacks following increased ownership

The increased cases of aggressive behaviour from dogs were unsurprising given limited opportunities to socialise and train dogs through lockdowns. Photo / 123rf

Auckland Council has reported a sharp increase in dog attacks, following a rise in dog ownership throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The council said that lockdowns "severely" limited owners from training and socialising their pets.

The increased cases of aggressive behaviour from dogs were therefore unsurprising, the council's manager of animal management Elly Waitoa said.

Three cases were recently heard in the Waitākere and Manukau District Courts which resulted in sentences of community work and reparation payments for the injuries the dogs caused.

One woman's ear was partially bitten off during a prolonged attack by two dogs last year. She also received serious bite wounds on her arms, hands and legs.

The dogs' owner was sentenced to 500 hours of community work for two charges. The court ordered they pay almost $4000 in reparations for the victim's financial loss and $5000 for emotional harm.

Another victim of a separate attack was hospitalised and needed surgery after their leg was severely injured.

The owner of that dog was sentenced to 100 hours of community work and ordered to pay $350 for emotional harm.

In the third case, the owner was sentenced to 80 hours of community work and was ordered to pay $400.

All dogs involved were put down.

"I'd like to remind owners of their responsibilities, but it is important to remember the majority of dogs in Auckland live happy, peaceful lives with their responsible owners," Waitoa said.

"It's never too late to turn the situation around. Education about responsible dog ownership and understanding canine communication is key to reducing the unfortunate number of cases of dog bites we are seeing."