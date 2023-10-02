Advance voting opens today, Chris Hipkins has tested positive for Covid and strong wind warnings have been put in place for the South Island and Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

A victim of an alleged bully at Auckland Council is “disgusted” their former manager has been reappointed to a part-time job paying up to $300,000 over three years by acting chief executive Phil Wilson.

The new, three-year contract is on top of the $242,755 the woman has already earned in the council-paid job since 2020.

The woman left the council in late 2019 after three formal allegations of bullying and unreasonable behaviour over a four-year period were mostly upheld.

In a statement, the council’s governance director Anna Bray said the woman was appointed to her role in mid-2020, and again this year following a fair and impartial process.

“This is essentially a contract role with no people management responsibilities and a system in place to manage any required escalation,” Bray said.

The Herald has sought comment from the woman.

Victims who alleged they were bullied by the woman, however, told the Herald they were surprised at the council’s decision to keep her on with a lucrative contract.

“I’m disgusted that they keep giving this person contracts … it’s like she got away with it and yet people like me have to live with the after-effects her behaviour had on me.

“I became really sick and took 10 months off working because I couldn’t go back to the workforce because I was so traumatised,” claimed one alleged bullying victim, who is still on medication for depression and anxiety five years after leaving the council.

Acting Auckland Council chief executive Phil Wilson previously investigated claims of bully by the former council manager. Photo / Dean Purcell

A second alleged victim said it was sad to see Auckland Council continue to hire people who have an alleged record of bullying.

And a former senior council staffer, who provided support to staff “who came to me in tears because of her awful behaviour”, she believed there is something “grimy going on with what amounts to a guaranteed tenure”.

Another alleged bullying victim, a junior staffer, told the Herald in 2021 that she worked with some amazing people at the council but described the woman manager as having what she believed was a “bullying attitude” who she claimed screamed at her during mediation.

“I had been a confident successful woman and at the end of mediation with her, I just came out totally shattered and with the money I had saved for my retirement I used that to live on because I couldn’t work for two-and-a-half years,” the alleged victim said.

Bray said the woman is not an employee of Auckland Council and only works with one team at the council. The role does not require interactions with staff in the wider organisation, she said.

She said the $300,000 contract figure is the maximum figure for the woman’s role. The work involves between 75 and 100 hours per month at the rate of $78 per hour, which is expected to work out between $240,000 and $280,000 over three years.

Wilson, who handled the investigations into the allegations of bullying by the woman when he was governance director, has previously told the Herald they “were mostly upheld and the appropriate action was taken as a consequence”.

As acting chief executive, Wilson had the job of reappointing her, but would not say if the council had given any consideration to the alleged bullying victims when appointing her to the role.

Said Bray: “We do not speak about any individual employees’, or former employees, situations.”

