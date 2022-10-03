Auckland Council is in negotiations with the PSA over a new collective agreement. Photo / File

Hundreds of frontline staff at Auckland Council could go on strike after senior executives declined to sign off a new collective agreement.

The actions of the council's executive leadership team (ELT) have left the PSA bargaining team "shocked" and got staff from the call centre, libraries, zoo, community centres and building inspectors considering strike action.

"If the ELT refuse to renegotiate or back down on their decision then I'm confident strike action will be strongly favoured by most members," one PSA member said.

After three weeks of bargaining, the PSA and council bargaining teams came to an "agreement in principle" for a 5.9 per cent pay rise, increasing a one-off payment from $250 to $500 and an incentive package to encourage staff to bring down annual leave.

Auckland Council library staff are covered by the collective agreement. Photo / File

The 5.9 per cent pay rise is based on the collective contract which states that at least the rate of inflation in December of the previous year must be given to members.

In a letter to members, PSA bargaining members Susan Heron and Sarah Stone said the council asked to present the package to members as an "agreement in principle".

"However, Auckland Council ELT has refused to sign off the agreement made in principle reached in good faith at bargaining.

"They have now told us that they will not increase the member benefit payment to $500 and that they will also not honour the incentivised annual leave clause. Your PSA bargaining team has been shocked by this new ELT position.



"The offer we have previously given to you was agreed in bargaining and recorded in a Memorandum of Understanding on our final day," said Heron and Stone.



The two PSA negotiators said PSA national secretary Duane Leo and representatives of the bargaining team met with council chief executive Jim Stabback and other ELT members to resolve the issue, but they would not change their position.



The PSA is updating members on the situation.



"During online polls taken during the update meetings, 85 per cent of staff voted not to accept the new revised package. Therefore we are unwilling to ratify the Collective Agreement," said the union member.



The person said it was the behaviour of senior executives, not so much the revised package, which was annoying union members.



"Strike action could potentially bring the entire Super City to a standstill," the person said.



PSA National Secretary Kerry Davis said the union is in discussions with the council on a new collective agreement "so we're unable to comment".



Council head of employment relations André Lubbe said it is difficult to comment in detail on the matters raised by the PSA while negotiations are continuing.

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback. Photo / Supplied

It was standard practice of the legislative bargaining process, he said, for the principals to be given an opportunity to adopt or reject a package, or elements of it.

"These negotiations are undertaken in good faith and with our obligations to all Auckland Council employees, and the ratepayers of Auckland, in mind.

"This is particularly important at a time when the council's finances have been significantly affected by Covid-19 and when a proposed doubling of the member benefit payment will have a considerable impact on our bottom line.

"We acknowledge that the last two years have been particularly difficult for all of our people, which is why we have continued to implement as many employee support initiatives as possible despite severe financial constraints, including a 5.9 per cent increase for all union members and those on the lower paid band," said Lubbe.