Graeme Rose says he has offered $100 after his disability aids were accidentally trashed by a council contractor, but he says they are worth closer to $1400. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland man says he has lost his disability aids after the council mistook the items for his inorganic rubbish collection.

Graeme Rose, from Pakuranga Heights, said two items which he used to hang his washing were wrongly taken with his inorganic pile last Monday. He is still battling with Auckland Council to be compensated.

Rose, 70, had an arm amputated after a motorbike crash when he was 18 years old. His other arm was partially paralysed after being hit by a car during a paper run when he was 12 years old.

He cannot lift his arm above his head, and uses a modified chair and a stand to hang his washing on a clothesline.

"They are essential for me to enable me to hang up my washing. I haven't been able to do it since."

The council's website said inorganic collections must be placed in a single, identifiable pile away from other items so collectors can easily tell what should be taken. They should also be placed as close as possible to the driveway.

Rose said his rubbish pile was placed at the top of his driveway, where he had put previous collections, and the two items were placed far away.

"I measured it later and they were six metres away from the pile," he said.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said it was "very sorry" to hear that Rose's items were mistakenly taken along with his inorganic collection.

She said the council and the contractor involved with the collection had been looking into the issue, had spoken to him and visited him in person last week.

"Unfortunately, the team couldn't locate the items, but Auckland Council is working with the customer to see how to best help him and help get a replacement for the disability aids."

Rose said the council said he could look in its warehouse for the items, or he could have a $100 Bunnings voucher. He said the modified items were more valuable and has asked for $1400. The council has now asked for a quote for replacing them.

The spokeswoman said Auckland Council carried out 3500 inorganic collections and collected about 180 tonnes a week and was working with the contractors to improve the process.

Rose, a pensioner, said he was previously able to drive - he worked as a valet at the airport - and do a large range of tasks with his one arm, but his ability had diminished over time.

"I've got by, you just have to make the most of it. I used to go into Middlemore for therapy and see other people's injuries and I think 'How lucky am I?'"