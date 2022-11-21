Auckland cop who attempted to punch man during arrest not stood down, police say

Police filmed throwing punch at partier at Otara celebrations. Video / via Instagram

The officer filmed taking a swing at a man being detained by his colleagues in Auckland early on Sunday has not been stood down from duty, police say.

Footage emerged on Sunday of the officer attempting to punch a man in the head as he is escorted away from the Ōtara fan zone shortly before the Rugby League World Cup final, where Samoa were bested by the Kangaroos 30-10 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Police issued a statement on the same day the footage emerged saying the officers’ actions fell short of expected standards.

In response to further queries from the Herald on Monday, police supplied a brief statement saying inquiries were under way and the officer had not been stood down.

The footage, posted to social media, begins with a man on the ground as officers lift him up. One has him in a headlock as they attempt to take him away from the scene.

The man appears to be resisting the officers when one throws a punch at his head which misses. A witness can be heard yelling “don’t do that” while another says “what the f... was that?”. The man is then taken away by several police officers.

A police officer was filmed throwing a punch at a man in Auckland overnight. Photo / supplied

The woman who filmed the incident, who the Herald has agreed not to name, was walking with her family along Bairds Rd near the Rugby League World Cup fan zone about 2am on Sunday when saw police officers emptying cans and talking to the man.

She said a witness told her the man had refused to hand over the alcohol he was holding.

“All of a sudden they tackled him down, started smashing his head into the concrete then two other cops held him down while the other stomped on his back and that is when I started recording.

“We asked one of the other cops what the f... was that and they said it was nothing.”

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said in a statement on Sunday images and videos often did not provide the “full context of the situation” staff were facing.

“However, in this case, we acknowledge some of the behaviour shown falls below the standards we would expect from our officers.

“We will be following this up with the staff involved and working to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred.”