Passengers have been left frustrated by Auckland ferries again. Photo / Dean Purcell

Evening ferry commuters have been left frustrated yet again in Auckland with at least four last-minute cancellations that were not announced until after the ferry’s intended arrival time.

Commuter Andrew Cornwell said he was forced to borrow his daughter’s car after his ferry to Devonport was cancelled four different times.

“The comms were comical,” Cornwall said, as most of the cancellations were announced after the ferry’s intended arrival time.

Ferry operator Fullers announced that yesterday’s issues were due to mechanical issues with the boats.

They also told commuters that e-bikes were not permitted on the ferries, a new rule to Cornwell, who often caught the ferry. The announcement drew another collective groan from the hoard of people gathered waiting for the ferry.

Cornwell arrived at the terminal at 5.15pm, and left at 6pm when he realised his attempts at using the services were fruitless. Those who were forced to wait commented on Facebook that the 6.30 ferry that finally arrived had passengers “packed like sardines”.

“If you relied on using the ferry 100 per cent of the time, you would be getting very frustrated, that’s for sure,” Cornwell said.

However, he said most of the passengers at the dock were not angry, to them it was simply deja vu.

Ferry services have been plagued with issues since the pandemic. Cornwell remembered fondly of the days pre-pandemic of the 15-minute ferry schedule at rush hour.

This has been unattainable since the pandemic due to intense staffing shortages.

North Shore councillor Richard Hills said Auckland Transport and Fullers need to ensure that the boats are up to working order so that this doesn’t happen at peak travel times and strand people.

This had been a persistent issue for the last two years, but really had only been addressed in the six to nine months.

“Myself and [another councillor] wrote letters to the Immigration Minister and they’ve changed the immigration rules to allow crews to be included in the first track,” Hills said.

However he said last night there seemed to be other issues at play, including a “total miscommunication” between Fullers and Auckland Transport, with updates sent about the missing ferries up to 20 minutes after they arrived.

He said he had asked Fuller’s and Auckland Transport for a “full explanation”.

Fullers and Auckland Transport have been approached for comment.