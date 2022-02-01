Helen Verry, 44, has been named as the woman who died at a church in West Auckland. Photo / Va'aiga Tuigamala

Helen Verry, 44, has been named as the woman who died at a church in West Auckland. Photo / Va'aiga Tuigamala

A woman who died in an accident at a West Auckland church has been described as a person who lived a purposeful life and had a heart for others.

Helen Verry, 44, of Swanson, died at Church Unlimited, in Glendene, on Sunday morning.

Verry is the younger sister of All Black legend Va'aiga "Inga the winger" Tuigamala.

He posted on Facebook: "I suppose some of you have already heard the sad news of the passing of my baby sister Helen Verry. The youngest of 15 of us.

"Helen we miss you so dearly and words would never be enough to fill the hole you have left."

Emergency services were called to the church at 10.17am. The circumstances of the accident have not been released, but Police say they are investigating on behalf of the Coroner and WorkSafe.

Verry's family paid tribute to a loving daughter, sister, aunty, friend and wife to Tim Verry.

A passion to help young people

"Helen loved God and loved people and lived this out daily.

"She had a heart for everyone and a passion to see people come to know Christ and live a purposeful life," they said.

Helen Verry, a youth pastor at Church Unlimited, died in an accident at church on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

"Family and friends were her world and she loved leading youth and young adults. She has left a great hole to fill in our hearts."

Verry is well respected in the Pasifika and Samoan community in West Auckland for her work as a youth pastor. Her husband Tim is also a youth pastor.

Helen Verry worked as a Pacific youth adviser at the Auckland University of Technology a number of years ago.

Many of those young adults have taken to social media to express their shock at her death, but also pay tribute to her for the care and guidance she gave them over the years.

Verry's family thanked members of Church Unlimited for the love and support that had been given to them.

Police at the scene of an accident at Church Unlimited in West Auckland on Sunday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On the day of the accident, church members could be seen crying and hugging each other outside.

It is understood members held a meeting yesterday in a bid to help support each other.

The family said: "May you rest in our Lord's arms, Helen. Till we meet again."