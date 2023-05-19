Police have put a 21-year-old man before the court on a raft of theft, assault and weapons charges after a robbery in Auckland’s CBD. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have put a 21-year-old man before the court on a raft of theft, assault and weapons charges after a robbery in Auckland’s CBD. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have put a 21-year-old man before the court on a raft of theft, assault and weapons charges after a robbery in Auckland’s CBD.

The man allegedly threatened someone with a weapon near Darby St, off Queen St about 4.10pm Tuesday.

Police charged the man with aggravated robbery, assault, theft and weapon offences in relation to Tuesday’s incident and others in the CBD and Glen Innes.

City leaders have been demanding urgent action against violent crime in Auckland’s downtown. A group was caught on camera kicking, punching and stomping a person in a busy tourist and commuter area on Saturday.

Police were yesterday slammed for their “entirely inadequate” response to that group attack, which was outside Auckland’s Ferry Building.

The 21-year-old allegedly involved in the latest incident was set to go before the Auckland District Court today.



