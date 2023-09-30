A police spokesperson said staff received four reports in which people had been assaulted in the Auckland CBD on Saturday morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Two people have been arrested following four aggravated robberies in Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson said staff received four reports in which people had been assaulted in the Auckland CBD on Saturday morning. No one suffered serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

The incidents were between 1.30am and 1.50am in the Wellesley St and Federal St area.

“In the final incident, a vehicle was unlawfully taken. The vehicle was observed by police soon after on Mount Albert Rd and tracked by Police Eagle helicopter as it fled. Police deployed road spikes on Stoddart Rd, Mount Roskill, and the vehicle came to a stop. Two men ran but were quickly arrested”.

A 25-year-old man was due to appear in Auckland District Court today facing aggravated robbery charges.

A 23-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District Court on October 2 facing aggravated robbery and dangerous driving charges.