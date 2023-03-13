Influencer called out over comments about Asian builders, criticism mounts on the Government’s welfare boost and how the country’s tracking 28 days on from Cyclone Gabrielle in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The family of a woman wanted for the alleged murder of a man found dead in a central Auckland car park say they are stunned and in disbelief.

The aunty of Whitney Iraia-Burgess told the Herald news of her niece being the subject of an arrest warrant by police in relation to a homicide of a man was hard to comprehend.

“I am still in a state of shock,” she said.

It had also left other members of her family reeling.

Police yesterday turned to the public for help, asking for sightings of Iraia-Burgess and her grey Honda Accord after an arrest warrant was issued for the homicide of a man in Grafton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The aunty, who did not want to be identified, said the last time she saw her niece was on January 20.

“I have not spoken to her for a while now.”

A warrant to arrest has been issued for Whitney Iraia-Burgess in relation to a man’s murder in the early hours of Sunday morning in Grafton, Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

The wanted woman’s social media accounts show a past connection with Destiny Church.

The church’s Legacy Sisterhood leader Jamie Warren said Iraia-Burgess was not currently active with the group.

“She previously has been prior to Covid. But she has not been attending any more,” said Warren.

“The last contact we had with her was when she was needing a kai pack. We have had no contact with her unless she reaches out for support.”

This morning a police spokesperson said Iraia-Burgess was still to be located.

“Additionally, police are also seeking sightings of a grey Honda Accord, believed to be linked to Whitney, however, this may now have different number plates.

“We continue to ask anyone who sights her or the vehicle to call 111 immediately and refer to file number 230312/0658 or Operation Duke Blue.”

Police at the scene of the Grafton car park homicide at the commercial building on 3 City Rd. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The appeal for information from the public follows the death of a man in a central Auckland car park on Sunday morning.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a group found a man dead beside a car in the open-air car park on City Rd, near Symonds St.

The man appeared to have been assaulted and died before he was found, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

The man was seen on CCTV an hour earlier in his car at a petrol station, on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby Roads.

Detectives and forensic experts remained at the homicide scene today.

A pool of blood could be seen on the ground between the car and a wall, trails of which dripped down the sloped car park.

Yesterday, police issued a warrant to arrest Iraia-Burgess and warned members of the community to not approach her.

Blood stains at the scene of the Grafton car park homicide at the commercial building on 3 City Rd. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Two tutors of a nearby education institution told the Herald the incident was “genuinely scary”.

“Some of us use these two car parks.

“We do evening classes for students so it is scary. Everything is covered in crime scene tape.”

A nearby building manager told the Herald “a lot of people gather” at the car park at night.

“It’s an open car park anyone can go in and come out. [Homeless people] cause a lot of problems. Housing NZ has placed them in the apartment right next door,” he said.

“Before there were no murders - just fights, robberies and break-ins. Police and council should organise more security.”







