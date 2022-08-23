Auckland burglaries: Thieves target jewellery, vape and liquor stores overnight

A police officer at the Michael Hill Newmarket after it was targeted by thieves in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have targeted retail stores across Auckland overnight, as scenes of disorder continue across the city.

The Michael Hill Newmarket jewellery store, on Broadway, was hit by thieves just before 4am. Police officers were called to the scene quickly.

A witness said security staff had put up privacy screens around the store's entrance shortly afterwards, concealing the damage.

However, bits of glass and other debris were strewn on the ground immediately outside one of the store's large glass windows.

Police staff were spotted examining the scene inside the store.

Earlier in the night, authorities responded to a break-in at the Big Barrel Super Liquor Store on Mt Eden Rd.

Officers arrived at the scene about 12.14am.

A witness said the emergency glass contractors were quickly called in to board up the entrance.

A third incident was reported just after 2am at The Vape Shed - Glenfield Vape Shop on Bentley Ave on the North Shore.

The latest incidents come a night after several burglaries around the city the night before - including an armed robbery at a dairy in West Auckland and a theft at a liquor store in central Auckland that has now been targeted eight times.

Officers are investigating an armed robbery at a dairy on Clearwater Cove, in West Harbour, just after 6pm on Monday night.

Police confirmed two men armed with a weapon were involved. It is not known what kind of weapon was used.

They took money from the till before leaving, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were called to the Ōrākei Fine Wines & Spirits liquor store, on Coates Ave, shortly before 4am yesterday after reports of a ram-raid incident.

Authorities arrived to find the front door smashed in and glass bottles of wine and alcohol broken and littering the floor inside.

The owner told the Herald: "Eight times this has happened to me. Eight times - eight times."

He said he had applied to get bollards installed outside his store front.

However, he was still waiting for the application to be approved and hoped media coverage would allow people to understand what was happening to shop owners like him.

Five shops at a shopping complex in Howick were all broken into in the early hours of yesterday morning - shortly after 3am - in smash-and-grab type burglaries.

Thieves targeted the Awesome Shop, Yume Sushi, Pizza Club, Fruit World and Bin Inn: Wholefoods & Specialty Groceries.

It is understood the establishments were targeted for the cash register machines at each respective store.