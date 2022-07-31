The doors at the Penrose Superette completely removed after the smash and grab. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland convenience store owner is ready to give up after a spate of burglaries and ram raids at his shop three times in recent months.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Penrose Superette on Station Rd shortly after 2am this morning.

The owner of the store told the Herald that a group of four wearing masks, and some wearing gloves, took off with cigarettes and phones.

The Penrose Superette was hit by thieves for the third time this year. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"I just want out - I'm over it," he said.

"I'm ready to give up, this is the third time. I just can't."

The first time the store was hit, the thieves stole up to $14,000 worth of cigarettes.

The second time, the offenders were also after smokes but were only able to get their hands on some ice creams.

The owner said the police are due to return to the shop this morning to take fingerprints.