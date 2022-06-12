Offenders gained entry shortly before 11 pm, before making off with an amount of high-end stock. Video / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have struck at one of Auckland's oldest and most well-known retail stores overnight.

Smith & Caughey's, in Queen St, has been left with shattered windows and missing items after thieves targeted it late last night.

It is understood police were called to the scene about 11pm after reports of a burglary.

Smith & Caughey's, on Auckland's Queen St, was targeted by thieves late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photos show large panes of glass broken and with bits scattered on the ground. Clothing items can be seen strewn across the floor.

Smith & Caughey's, on Auckland's Queen St, was left badly damaged and with clothing strewn on the floor. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is not yet known whether anyone has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Police were also called to a shop in Kelston, West Auckland, after reports of a ram raid shortly before 11.30pm.

Authorities responded to reports of a ram raid-style burglary at the My Choice Mini Mart on Sabulite Rd.

The shop's front window was smashed and the vehicle involved towed in the early hours of this morning.

A burglary was also reported at the Oratia Superette on West Coast Rd in Oratia, near Glen Eden, West Auckland.

A witness said at least one window had been smashed in that incident.

The overnight incidents come just days after authorities confirmed that a new city centre Police base will be created in Auckland in a bid to fight the high rates of crime over the past few months.

A site previously used by its managed isolation and quarantine staff will be opened in about six weeks and would act as a base for about 40 police officers who will start and end their patrols closer to the city centre.