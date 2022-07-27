Remuera locals stand up to theives who targeted a store. Video / Supplied

Auckland store owners and locals took matters in to their own hands to defend their shops after a brazen attempted smash and grab.

On Monday, in broad daylight, a group of robbers attempted to break into About Time watch store on Remuera Rd.

Incredible footage of the moment store owners and locals took on the offenders has emerged.

To thwart their escape, people grabbed signs and knives and chased the offenders as they hopped into a silver Toyota Aqua.

One person can be seen hitting the car and another opened the passenger side door and rammed a sign inside the car while it began to drive off.

Someone can also be heard saying "hit him with a knife, hit him with a rock".

Later in the video, a man carrying a knife can be seen with blood on his hand.

The incident took place at About Time in Remuera. Photo / Google Maps

Despite the store owners' best efforts, the offenders managed to get away.

Owner of About Time Rebecca Alexander told the Herald that the group of robbers tried to smash the glass of the shop with an axe, but were unsuccessful.

As they tried to get away the owner of Pro Consult ran down and picked up a sign to lunge at them.

The owner of a nearby takeaway outlet then ran out with a knife he was using to chop food.

They almost caught the robbers before a car pulled away giving them a gap to escape

The watch shop had another attempted robbery four weeks ago, Alexander said.

She suspected it's the same people, and had since installed really good glass that takes a lot to break through.

The Herald has sought comment from police.

Spate of smash and grabs plague Auckland

This incident comes after Auckland Detective Inspector Scott Beard exclusively told the Herald that at least 12 smash-and-grabs had occurred across Tāmaki Makaurau in the six-week period from the end of May to mid-July.

He noted Michael Hill had been targeted in roughly half of those incidents as ram-raiding youths who have plagued Auckland businesses are now favouring jewellery stores.

Last week staff and shoppers at Westgate's NorthWest Shopping Centre were left in shock as several people – who were armed with a variety of weapons, but not firearms – entered the Michael Hill store and smashed cabinets and took items.

Footage shows members of the group smashing their way through glass cabinets and taking items.

Earlier that week a Michael Hill jewellery store in the Botany Town Centre was also targeted by a group of thieves armed with tools and seen smashing glass cabinets.

Multiple other Michael Hill stores across Auckland have been targeted over the past month, including in New Lynn, Newmarket and Takapuna.

Beard also revealed police believed the offenders carrying out these crimes were many of the same people behind a significant spike in ram raids earlier this year.

"It would appear that we're talking about the same group of offenders and they've just moved into the aggravated burglaries where they're walking into a, for instance, Michael Hill Jewellers, smashing the glass cabinets, grabbing the jewellery and taking off," he said.

"I think a lot of this is around notoriety, bravado amongst their friends and their group, but also there's that opportunity to sell or get money from jewellery or wear it themselves."

Offenders were typically between 12 and 20 years of age, often equipped with hammers, crowbars or other metal bars.