Harvey Norman Manukau is one of the latest retailers to be hit by thieves. Photo / Google Maps

Auckland police are investigating after a furniture and homewares store was broken into overnight.

The Herald understands a group of offenders targeted Harvey Norman in Manukau.

Police responded to reports of the burglary on Cavendish Dr around 11.40pm.

"An unknown number of offenders have broken into a store on Cavendish Drive and taken a number of items," a police spokesperson said.

The thieves fled from the store in three vehicles.

One vehicle was spotted by police officers but it failed to stop and was not pursued.

"The two other vehicles were later located abandoned," said a police spokesperson.

"Our inquiries into the burglary are ongoing, including establishing exactly what was taken.

"At this stage, no arrests have been made."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and to reference the event number P052036047.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.