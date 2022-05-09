Police received a report of shots being fired at an address on Wellesley St West at around 11.15pm. Video / NZ Herald

Police received a report of shots being fired at an address on Wellesley St West at around 11.15pm. Video / NZ Herald

A woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to an unsolved shooting at an Auckland CBD strip club and brother last month.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the April 8 shooting at Femme Fatale. That person has since been discharged from the hospital, police confirmed to the Herald today.

But so far no one has been arrested for the shooting itself.

The woman, 43, was set to appear at Auckland District Court today on a charge of actively suppressing evidence against a person who used a firearm to wound with intent to cause grievous bodily injury, "in order to enable him to avoid arrest".

If convicted, she could face up to five years' prison.

She was also charged with being in possession of an illegal Taser last Thursday.

Police on the scene of the shooting at Femme Fatale strip club in April. Photo / Rahul Bhattarai

Police responded to a "serious firearms incident" at the Wellesley St business, described as the biggest brothel in Auckland, at around 11.15pm on a Friday last month. Police officers remained stationed outside the strip club the following morning as a scene examination continued.

A police spokesperson said today that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be laid.

Femme Fatale has garnered a notorious reputation over the years following a series of violent incidents outside its doors - at least one of them alleged to have involved gang members.