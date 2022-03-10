May Yoo cannot believe thieves can strike in broad daylight at the beach. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland woman's "perfect day" out at the beach was spoilt when she returned after her swim to find all her belongings stolen, leaving her to find her way home in her bikini.

Originally from South Korea, May Yoo, 57, has been in New Zealand for 20 years but had just started swimming at the beach for the first time this summer.

"As usual, I put my watch, sunglasses and clothing into my bag after I changed into my swimsuit," Yoo said.

"I also had my books, glasses, cellphones, perfume, make-up and car keys in my bag."

She was at Waiake Beach in Torbay and went for a swim with two friends.

When they returned to shore after just over half an hour, Yoo and her friends found all their belonging missing - even their towels.

"I was wearing just my bikini and really didn't know what to do, it was so embarrassing," Yoo said.

She believed that whoever the thieves were had been watching them, and probably targeted them because they were Asian.

"Maybe they think Asians carry cash, or that we have more valuables than others," Yoo said.

The total value of the bag and content she lost was about $3000, she said.

Yoo and her friends used the trace tool to find their phones, and found one broken and another put in a mailbox at a Torbay property. The third phone is still missing.

"I cannot believe such a thing can happen in broad daylight in New Zealand. We were having a perfect day until everything of ours got stolen," she said.

"After what we all have been through with Covid, it is sad that we can't even safely enjoy a simple swim at the beach."

Yoo, an acupuncturist, said she managed to borrow a phone and called a friend to come and pick her.

A police spokeswoman said police received an online report of stolen goods from Waiake Beach Reserve, Torbay, on Saturday, March 5.

"Police will be making inquiries and will investigate where there are lines of inquiry to do so," she said.

The spokeswoman said anyone heading to the beach should consider leaving valuables they don't need at home.

"We also urge the public to be vigilant and make sure any valuable belongings are not in plain sight," she said.

If people see or suspect any suspicious activity, they should call police on 111 or, to report a crime after it happened, call 105.