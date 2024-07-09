An Auckland man convicted of killing his baby son while his partner was out doing the laundry will spend at least 17 years in prison.
Following a week-long trial in the Auckland High Court in May, a jury took under three hours to find Tipene Te Ahuru, 33, guilty of murdering his baby son Amaziah.
Amaziah’s mother Raurangi Richards was praised by Justice Jane Anderson at Te Ahuru’s sentencing on Wednesday for what the Judge said was her moving and eloquent victim impact statement.
Richards expressed no anger towards Te Ahuru and said she wanted him to receive rehabilitation and support.
Amaziah, who was 3 months old, suffered extensive injuries at the couple’s cramped unit in Reagan Rd, Manukau during a brief period while his mum, Te Ahuru’s then-partner Richards, was out doing the laundry on September 18, 2022.
He had recently lost his mother and now had no contact with the two children he was helping Richards raise, she said. Richards said he needed therapy and support rather than punishment.
Richards, who sat through the trial and was the key witness, was described by Crown prosecutor Luke Radich as showing a “remarkable and admirable lack of anger”.
She went as far as to thank all those involved in the court process, even Te Ahuru’s defence team.
Richards, now 24, described the fraught lead-up to Amaziah’s death as the young couple struggled to raise their boy and her two other children under five.
“No matter how hard we tried life would just find obstacle after obstacle,” she said.
They had got together after meeting on Facebook and ended up moving in together quickly due to the Covid lockdown, with Te Ahuru finding himself in the role of father to her two children before their son Amaziah arrived.
“I lived with, loved and supported Tipene for almost two years,” she said.
“Together we did our best to raise our little family.”
Lockdown and the inability to leave their home for anything but a brief outing caused immense stress, Richards said.
They had also been evicted from a home in Manurewa before finding themselves in emergency housing surrounded by uncaring neighbours.
But the family had now moved back home to Coromandel where things were looking up. They had the support of whānau, Richards told the court. Other family members told the court they also harboured no hate towards him.
Expert medical witnesses at the trial said Amaziah’s head injury was in all likelihood the result of abuse.
The prosecution case was that Te Ahuru forcibly struck his son or smashed him into another object because the head injury was too severe to have been caused by a fall alone.
Paediatrician Dr Patrick Kelly said there was “no other reasonable possibility” than Amaziah’s injuries being the result of abusive head trauma.
The defence case was that the possibility could not be ruled out that the injuries were caused by Te Ahuru accidentally dropping his son.
Te Ahuru’s lawyer Kelly-Ann Stoikoff said his evolving accounts of what happened across several police interviews was a very human reaction of someone in a stressful situation trying to protect themselves and their family.
The prosecutor said the comments did not gel with Te Ahuru’s account of what happened.
“This is a curious way to phrase things if what happened to Amaziah was an accident rather than abuse.”
He told the jury all the evidence pointed to Te Ahuru losing his cool and doing the unthinkable, he said.
“It’s the grim reality, but it is the reality.”
