“They rang me because they could actually hear someone yelling for help over the floods. So we knew then it was dire.”

Pedersen said he drove about 2-3km from his driveway when he spotted Young clinging to what he presumed were branches, debris or a power pole.

“I don’t really know what he was clinging on to. It was so black, you couldn’t see a thing.

“All I could see was his headlight,” Pedersen said of the head torch Young was wearing at that point.

“Before I went out, I discussed with David. He told me he’d dropped off the side of the road. So I knew I had to drop off.

“And as I started turning in, the water caught the front of the tractor and I was having to hold on to the wheel brakes,” Pedersen said.

“It was pretty dicey and I just decided I wasn’t going to do it without a life jacket.”

Pedersen said his tractor’s headlights were initially unaffected by the conditions, but the floodwaters eventually took them out and he was left with only the light in the cab of the tractor.

The cab itself, which he estimated to be about 1.6m off the ground, quickly filled up with water too.

Pedersen told the inquest that at the start he was not concerned and did not think “for one second” he would be unable to get to Young.

It was not until he was in the thick of it that he realised how bad things were.

“I sort of realised the significance of it and backed out.”

Pedersen said he made several calls to 111 but could not get through. He also called his wife and another neighbour who lived about 500m up the road to bring more safety gear, namely a life jacket.

‘It was ferocious’

He said Young told him he could not swim.

“I can’t swim very well either, so I wasn’t going back in without a life jacket on,” Pedersen said.

Asked if he could sense how fast the water was coming at that point, Pedersen described something he had never experienced before.

“It wasn’t a soft flood. It was ferocious and the noise was nothing I’ve heard before. It was incredible.

“I’ve seen [that road] flooded many times – just not like that.”

When Pedersen’s wife and neighbour Matt Cook arrived with reinforcements, a plan was devised to tie Cook to the side of the tractor with a rope.

“The intention was that I was going to turn the tractor around to [David] and we were going to try to chuck a rope to him.

“We knew he was struggling by that stage,” Pedersen said of his friend.

“We were 5 or 10 feet [1.5-3m] from him... but he just lost his grip.”

Pedersen’s wife, who was on land, was holding a spotlight towards Young. Because of the head torch he was wearing, he was easily spotted in the floodwaters.

“We could see him going... he went under and then he popped back up. Then there’s a grove... once he went into that, that was it. He didn’t come back up again.”

His body would be discovered two days later.

During his evidence, Pedersen criticised official search and rescue teams, including police, who he said would not listen to anybody when they arrived the next day.

“They need to take a little more local knowledge on hand.”

