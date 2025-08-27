Advertisement
Auckland Anniversary floods inquest: Neighbour describes rescue effort before friend swept to death

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

David Young, 58, died when he was swept away in floodwaters at Onewhero, Waikato. Photo / Supplied

A neighbour of a man who died during the Auckland Anniversary flooding has described the harrowing attempt to save him before he was swept away.

Andrew Pedersen today gave evidence at a coronial inquest into the deaths of 18 people killed during the 2023 Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

