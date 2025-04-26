Topping the rankings for the 13th year in a row was Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Auckland Airport was the third highest ranked airport in the Australasia-Pacific region behind Melbourne and Brisbane.

The airport also came in fourth among airports handling 10-20 million passengers annually.

Easier, faster

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said the airport had made several changes in the past year aimed to make it easier and faster for travellers to get through the airport.

“We’ve opened the transport hub at the front entrance to the international terminal and we’ve been upgrading wayfinding signage to make it clear to customers where to go.

“MPI [Ministry for Primary Industries] have also enabled an express lane at the international terminal, which has helped create efficient processing while maintaining border security. This, along with the uptake in the New Zealand traveller declaration has allowed a smoother arrival for customers coming in from international destinations.

“Aviation Security have been rolling out CT scanners across both terminals, meaning travellers can leave laptops and items in their carry on at the security checkpoint, which has meant shorter queues for customers.”

He said work to integrate the airport’s domestic and international terminals was under way and would include modernised bathroom facilities, new flooring and more seating for the domestic terminal.

- RNZ