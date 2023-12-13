Te Arikinui Pullman Hotel Auckland Airport has 311 rooms, took four years to build and is a joint venture between Auckland Aiport and Tainui. It is 100m away from the international terminal costing about $200m to build. Video / Jason Oxenham

Tainui Group Holdings and Auckland Airport just brought their $200 million project, the Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel, to a close.

The hotel, located 100 metres from the airport’s international terminal, officially opened its doors on December 12 after four years of construction.

Tukoroirangi Morgan, chair of the executive committee of Waikato-Tainui, said the completion of the 311-room five-star hotel expressed the significance of this location to the iwi.

“Everything from the chiefly name of this hotel to its three-pointed star shape and the unique cultural designs, express the mauri (essence) of this important site for Waikato.”

The completion of the project was also the culmination of a busy year for TGH.

In April, TGH opened the ACC building in Hamilton, followed by the Ruakura Inland Port in August and the Kmart Distribution Centre at the Ruakura Superhub in September.

The name of the hotel, Te Arikinui, was gifted by Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII and means Supreme Ariki or Supreme Paramount Chief.

The cost of the building hasn’t been released, however, it is believed to be about $200 million.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said the hotel would support a “thriving aviation precinct” that connects travel, employment opportunities and business.

“The project is one part of Auckland Airport’s once-in-a-generation redevelopment programme, set to transform the traveller experience at the airport precinct over the next decade, from a new integrated terminal, transport centre, and smart luggage systems to premium shopping.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII and mana whenua and leaders of Waikato-Tainui at the opening of Te Arikinui Pullman Hotel at Auckland Airport. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“We believe Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel is one of New Zealand’s most unique hotel experiences and a memorable way to start or finish a journey to or from Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Work on the hotel began prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, but was delayed alongside Auckland Airport’s wider development programme due to the pandemic.

Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel will be operated by Accor Pacific and creating new jobs.

Around 200 people across the spectrum of guest care, food and beverage, cleaning and concierge will work at the new hotel when it is operating at full capacity.

Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel is close to the international terminal.

Accor Pacific chief executive Sarah Derry said Te Arikinui would join two other Pullman hotels in Aotearoa, and 18 across the Pacific.

“Leisure and business travellers are back with a strong desire to discover the region. We anticipate vigorous interest and demand for Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel.”

The hotel was designed by Warren and Mahoney Architects, supported by Renata Te Wiata of Tūrangawaewae Marae.

The design follows the theme of Sea to Sky, inspired by the journey of the people of the Tainui waka following their arrival at Manukau Harbour around 1350.

Jonathan Hewlett, a Principal of Warren and Mahoney, said the hotel’s design was a tribute to key geographic sites of significance associated with the journey of Tainui waka.

“Materiality and form throughout reference the cultural and historical wealth of Aotearoa and draw inspiration from the local environment.”

Cultural design patterns, including taniwha and korowai, feature throughout the hotel in a range of materials including aluminium, stone, glass and timber.

The opening was attended by several hundred guests including Kīngi Tūheitia, mana whenua and leaders of Waikato-Tainui.

