Fire crews respond to a blaze on Manukau Road, Royal Oak, central Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of a fire in central Auckland that saw up to seven fire trucks called to the scene.

Emergency services were sent to a property on Manukau Rd, in Royal Oak, just before 2.20am, a spokesman said.

Seven fire trucks from around the area responded to the blaze at the two-storey building.

Photos show a firefighter on a crane looking down towards the property involved.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the top of the building as several firefighters surround the vicinity.

It is not known whether anyone was inside the property at the time or if neighbouring properties were affected by fire.

However, Fire and Emergency NZ said there were no injuries reported.