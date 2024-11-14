Advertisement
Attempts to salvage wreck after truck flips down Wellington bank

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The driver was not injured, but three houses have been evacuated as a precaution as the truck is stabilised and removed. Video / TVNZ

By RNZ

An attempt will be made this morning to retrieve a truck that rolled off a winding road and down a bank in Wellington’s Aro Valley.

The multi-tonne truck crashed down a bank on Thursday morning and landed only a couple of metres from occupied homes.

Mortimer Tce was closed overnight with cordons in place, and two homes had been vacated because of the risk the truck might fall on them.

The truck, which belonged to a subcontractor for Fulton Hogan and was used for vacuuming stormwater drains, was being held in place with a cable.

A multi-tonne truck flipped in Mortimer Tce in Aro Valley, Wellington. Photo / Chris Knox
John McGinty, of McGinty’s Tow and Salvage, said power lines would need to be moved so his team could lift the truck with a crane and then tow it down the hill.

The driver was not inside when it rolled and no one was injured.

The council said it did not know the precise reason the truck rolled and said the investigation would be a matter for the police.

Work to retrieve the truck was set to begin at 7 o’clock.

– RNZ

