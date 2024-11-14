The driver was not injured, but three houses have been evacuated as a precaution as the truck is stabilised and removed. Video / TVNZ

By RNZ

An attempt will be made this morning to retrieve a truck that rolled off a winding road and down a bank in Wellington’s Aro Valley.

The multi-tonne truck crashed down a bank on Thursday morning and landed only a couple of metres from occupied homes.

Mortimer Tce was closed overnight with cordons in place, and two homes had been vacated because of the risk the truck might fall on them.

The truck, which belonged to a subcontractor for Fulton Hogan and was used for vacuuming stormwater drains, was being held in place with a cable.