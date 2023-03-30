Police are investigating an incident involving an attempted abduction. Photo / File

Police are investigating an incident involving an attempted abduction. Photo / File

Police are investigating an incident “involving an attempted abduction” near Tauranga.

A spokesperson said police were made aware of an incident off SH29, near McLaren Falls around 4.12pm yesterday.

Police are calling for information from the public, particularly about a blue, small car with dark windows.

Anyone who could assist police was asked to contact 105, referencing file #230329/3842.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.