Attack on Auckland healthcare worker, man arrested

Cyclone Dovi leaves trail of destruction, more blue in Wellington and phase two of the Omicron plan nears in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following an unprovoked attack which saw a healthcare worker receive a violent coward punch to the head as they walked to Auckland Hospital.

The alleged attack, which police said was "violent and unprovoked", happened last Friday at around 6.45am.

The healthcare worker was walking along Karangahape Rd when they walked past a group of intoxicated people and were attacked from behind and punched in the head, falling to the ground and splitting their lip on the concrete, said police.

The alleged offender then left the scene.

However, police were able to quickly locate him using CCTV and he was subsequently arrested from a hotel.

The man is due to appear in court this week.

Police have been providing the victim with support.