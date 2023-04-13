Theo Franklin-Browne and Mason Pye will travel to Auckland to represent Whanganui in the Halberg Games.

Two athletes will represent Whanganui for the first time competing in the long jump and track events at the Halberg Games.

The Halberg Games are open to young people aged 8-21 who have a physical or visual impairment.

Mason Pye, 17, from Whanganui High School and Theo Franklin-Browne, 12, from St Annes School will head to King’s College in Auckland to compete.

Pye previously broke para records at the North Island and New Zealand Secondary School Athletics championships in the 100m, 200m and long jump events.

Franklin-Browne will use a walker to participate in the 50m and 100m events.

Theo’s father, Michael Franklin-Browne, said the event provides motivation and focus while also bringing people together.

“The Games are a chance for the athletes and their families to make connections and build a network which is so important. You get to meet and connect with people who really understand what’s going on, share the experience and problem-solve.”

Franklin-Browne competed at the regional Halberg Games in Palmerston North in 2022, which replaced the national event after it was cancelled due to Covid.

Sport Whanganui’s Disability and Inclusion Lead, Sarah Craig, will travel to the Halberg Games with Pye.

“The programme for the weekend includes several sports and activities both competitive and participation-focused, ranging from swimming, badminton and archery to rock climbing, skate sports and virtual reality.

“There is a firm emphasis on fun with opportunities to dress up and take part in social events like a quiz night, as well as the official opening and closing ceremonies.”

Craig said Sport Whanganui had plans to create a training group for young athletes with varying needs.

“This is just the beginning. We know the benefits that sport and recreation – being active – can bring to all tamariki and rangatahi and are committed to working alongside our partners to develop opportunities for young people to be active, play and have fun with their peers.”

The programme for the national Halberg Games will begin with an opening ceremony at 11.30am on Friday 14 April.

Results and more information about the Halberg Games can be found at halberggames.co.nz.



