At least one person has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash on Rakaia Terrance Road in the South Island village of Hororata in the Selwyn District.

The crash was reported around 2.46pm, and initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

Two ambulances, two helicopters, and one rapid response unit are currently on site, said St John.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as diversions will be in place.

