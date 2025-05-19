Advertisement
At-home HIV test now available from Queenstown vending machine

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Queenstown is the latest New Zealand location to install an HIV self-test vending machine.

The Burnett Foundation Aotearoa has been putting in the vending machines since 2020 and Queenstown was recently chosen as the sixth location – and just the second in the South Island.

The new machine has been set up at The Doctors Whakatipu in Frankton.

Queenstown was chosen as a location for one of their vending machines because of its transient population – migrant workers, tourists and the LGBTQIA+ community who live in the region,” the Burnett Foundation said.

“This initiative will make HIV self-testing kits even more accessible to gay and bisexual guys, their partners and people who feel they may have been exposed.”

The machines are simple to use. People just need to touch the start screen and follow the instructions.

Once the required information is supplied, the test will “pop out” of the machine in a plain brown box. All instructions are included inside.

The Burnett Foundation Aotearoa – previously known as the New Zealand Aids Foundation - has been at the forefront of the community response to HIV and Aids for nearly 40 years.

The foundation’s goal is to end HIV transmission in New Zealand by 2030.

It has been working with strategic partners around the country to establish test-dispensing machines, so that populations deemed “at risk” can easily and discreetly grab a free kit and test themselves at home.

The new vending machine in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied
The take-home test consists of a mouth swab and takes just 20 minutes to complete.

If the test is positive, the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa can offer support and link people to appropriate services so they can access treatment.

The practice was “stoked” to introduce the vending machine.

Co-owner Kim Hurst said the practice had several LGBTQIA+ patients due to her involvement with the rainbow community.

She was excited to support the initiative and said it people needed to test so they knew their status.

There is now an effective treatment for HIV, so people can live well and not pass the virus on to their sexual partners.

According to the Burnett Foundation, there are 3272 people who are receiving treatment for HIV in New Zealand.

Since 2017, numbers of new local HIV acquisitions and diagnoses have been on the decline.

Vending machines can also be found at:

  • Centurian Sauna – 18 Beresford Square, Auckland CBD. Monday to Sunday, 11am to 12am.
  • Manukau City Centre: Manukau train station, near the wheelchair access ramps to couch zone. Monday to Sunday 8am to 8pm.
  • Auckland Pride Office – 281 Karangahape Road, Auckland CBD. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.
  • MaLGRA – Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association office, Hancock Community House, 77 King Street, Palmerston North Central. Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm.
  • Menfriends – 427 Tuam Street, Phillipstown, Christchurch  Monday to Thursday 11am to 1am; Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3am.
