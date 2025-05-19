“This initiative will make HIV self-testing kits even more accessible to gay and bisexual guys, their partners and people who feel they may have been exposed.”

The machines are simple to use. People just need to touch the start screen and follow the instructions.

Once the required information is supplied, the test will “pop out” of the machine in a plain brown box. All instructions are included inside.

The Burnett Foundation Aotearoa – previously known as the New Zealand Aids Foundation - has been at the forefront of the community response to HIV and Aids for nearly 40 years.

The foundation’s goal is to end HIV transmission in New Zealand by 2030.

It has been working with strategic partners around the country to establish test-dispensing machines, so that populations deemed “at risk” can easily and discreetly grab a free kit and test themselves at home.

The new vending machine in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

The take-home test consists of a mouth swab and takes just 20 minutes to complete.

If the test is positive, the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa can offer support and link people to appropriate services so they can access treatment.

The practice was “stoked” to introduce the vending machine.

Co-owner Kim Hurst said the practice had several LGBTQIA+ patients due to her involvement with the rainbow community.

She was excited to support the initiative and said it people needed to test so they knew their status.

There is now an effective treatment for HIV, so people can live well and not pass the virus on to their sexual partners.

According to the Burnett Foundation, there are 3272 people who are receiving treatment for HIV in New Zealand.

Since 2017, numbers of new local HIV acquisitions and diagnoses have been on the decline.

Vending machines can also be found at: