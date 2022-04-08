One person has been taken into police custody after an assault near St Paul's Collegiate in Hamilton.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault at Hamilton's St Paul's Collegiate School this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Hukanui Rd in Chartwell, Hamilton, about 3.20pm.



A St John spokeswoman told the Herald that ambulance crew assessed and treated one patient who was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

One ambulance and two managers were sent to the scene, she said.

"Please refer all other inquiries to police," the spokeswoman said.

St Paul's headmaster, Ben Skeen, said police were dealing with an incident that occurred at the front of school property this afternoon.

"All students and staff are safe," he said.

"Our school counselling team is available for any individuals who may have been affected," Skeen said.

A police spokesman said: "One person was taken into custody and ambulance crew are treating one person at the scene."

The spokesman did not have details of the injured person's condition. He also could not say if the person taken into custody had been charged.

"It has only just happened," he said.