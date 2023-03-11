RNZ senior investigative reporter Guyon Espiner is the author of the new book, The Drinking Game.

There is no specific moment or incident for Guyon Espiner when he decided to quit drinking. In fact, the broadcaster had been trying for years to mitigate his drinking.

“These will be familiar to people who have an issue with alcohol. You go, ‘oh, I’m only gonna drink low-alcohol beer ‘til 10 o’clock, and then I’m gonna cut into the real stuff’, and that doesn’t work. And then you download an app, which tells you how many standard drinks you’re having, and then that doesn’t work. Then you cut out red wine and that doesn’t work.

“And so I must have tried hundreds of these strategies over the years, and pledged to myself that somehow I manage alcohol when in fact I couldn’t.”

After waking up one morning unable to remember the latter hours of a party the night before, Espiner decided to leave the alcohol behind. Speaking to Paula Bennett on her NZ Herald podcast, Ask Me Anything, Espiner said that he never had a chemical dependency on drinking and was able to quit drinking easily - but he still considers himself an alcoholic.

“I did want people to know that you don’t have to be lying in the gutter drinking vodka to have an issue with alcohol. And for a lot of us, maybe even 20 per cent, a million New Zealanders, maybe alcohol doesn’t suit us. And we should be able to be open to the signs that that’s us and we can live well and without pressure, without alcohol.”

Espiner’s relationship with alcohol inspired his new book, The Drinking Game, which looks not only at his own struggles with drinking, but at the alcohol industry in New Zealand and the country’s relationship with booze.

He said that he often thinks of his daughter when it comes to alcohol, and what sort of drinking culture she’ll be growing up into - and wants other parents to have honest conversations with their kids as well.

“With alcohol, we say, ‘oh, it’s a social lubricant’. Come on, that’s just bullshit. What does that mean? It’s a drug. It gets you high. And I think we should be honest about that and I, I think that humans have always wanted that feeling. I think that that’s okay, I think we should acknowledge that, but that it’s used, in a treat sense for a nice feeling not to be abused and used all the time.

“I think we need some honesty around that conversation that we don’t get at all, and I think that hopefully, [my daughter is] in a world where it’s okay not to drink and lots of people don’t drink and you shouldn’t feel the way that we would’ve felt as teenagers, which is that you were a weirdo if you didn’t drink alcohol. That’s the country I wanna live in.”

Bennett always found that she could handle her alcohol well, able to go weeks without a drink and then party when she wanted to, but entering politics made her curtail her drinking.

“I can honestly tell you I never went into the House of Parliament after one glass of wine, Others could have a glass at dinner and it didn’t affect them.”

She recalled drinking interfered with her job. Bennett was at a staff Christmas party and John Key’s chief of staff who asked her to go on the radio to respond to an Opposition criticism involving one of her portfolios.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve had a couple of drinks and so I can’t go on the radio’. And I remember at the time thinking that will never happen to me again in my career,” Bennett said.

“It’s embarrassing to have to say that to my prime minister and quite frankly, he respected me for being honest and not actually going on and making a dick of myself. But I was actually really embarrassed and I just thought, ‘God, I’m helping run this bloody country and I can’t do it, ‘cause I’ve had three drinks’.”

Epsiner said that it all ties back to our cultural expectations that “you can’t have a party without alcohol”.

The Drinking Game by Guyon Espiner is in stores now.

