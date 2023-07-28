Manawatū police are on the hunt for the arsonists who set council facilities on fire four times in four days.
On Tuesday evening, a public toilet block in Ashhurst was set on fire on the corner of Guilford St and Winchester St. The toilet block was targeted again the following night and a third time on Friday morning.
As well as these three fires, another was lit at the Ashhurst Skate Park.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and following positive lines of inquiry.
- Police are asking anyone with information to contact them using the 105 number. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.