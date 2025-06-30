Eileen Greenwood reckons she would’ve hidden under the bed if she’d known her birthday would have made her the centre of attention today.
She doesn’t think turning 102 is any kind of big deal – but there was no way her adoring family and friends were letting her specialday go unnoticed, and they gathered to celebrate the milestone at her Ashburton care home.
As Greenwood sat centre stage amid birthday cakes and photos illustrating her wonderful life and flowers, the Herald asked how she was feeling
“Same as usual … same as usual,” she said.
Born and raised in Canterbury, Greenwood is the oldest resident of Radius Millstream.
Goodwin is known as “Ashburton’s dancing queen” because of her talent for ballroom dancing, which started in her youth.
She met her husband at one of the many dances she attended, and at 102, she still believes dancing is one of the best things you can do for your wellbeing.
“I’d bike to Doyleston Hall in my long ball dress. People were amazed it never got caught in the wheels,” she recalled.
Greenwood became emotional when the spotlight shone on her today, She didn’t think she deserved the attention and joked that she would have “hidden under the bed and stayed in my room” if she’d known a fuss would be made.
She spoke about her life, recalling how she began work as a teen after she refused to go on a bus to school each day.
“I used to bike for miles. My mother wanted me to go to Southwood School and I wouldn’t go. I had to bike four miles to get the bus. I said ‘no, I’m not going on any buses to go to the school and the same thing at night,” she said
“I said ‘no, I’m going out to work’.”
Greenwood’s work was “helping people that were going to have a baby or mind their children”.
Greenwood’s family gathered yesterday for a bigger celebration. Her daughter Min Mackenzie said it was a wonderful day.
