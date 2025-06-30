Eileen Greenwood celebrates with her daughter Min Mackenzie. Photo / George Heard

This morning, her friends and fellow residents, staff and family joined her for cake, some stirring bagpipe music, and to reflect on her remarkable life.

Greenwood was born in Aylesbury in 1923. She married and had five children – a son, three daughters and another son – and is a grandmother and great-grandmother to “many”.

Radius Millstream’s activities coordinator Jasmine Richardson has celebrated every birthday with Goodwin since she turned 97.

“Eileen is a bit of a local legend,” she said.

Goodwin is known as “Ashburton’s dancing queen” because of her talent for ballroom dancing, which started in her youth.

She met her husband at one of the many dances she attended, and at 102, she still believes dancing is one of the best things you can do for your wellbeing.

“I’d bike to Doyleston Hall in my long ball dress. People were amazed it never got caught in the wheels,” she recalled.

Greenwood became emotional when the spotlight shone on her today, She didn’t think she deserved the attention and joked that she would have “hidden under the bed and stayed in my room” if she’d known a fuss would be made.

She spoke about her life, recalling how she began work as a teen after she refused to go on a bus to school each day.

“I used to bike for miles. My mother wanted me to go to Southwood School and I wouldn’t go. I had to bike four miles to get the bus. I said ‘no, I’m not going on any buses to go to the school and the same thing at night,” she said

“I said ‘no, I’m going out to work’.”

Greenwood’s work was “helping people that were going to have a baby or mind their children”.

“Just the usual,” she said.

“Nothing special – but I learned an awful lot, and people were kind. I think people were kinder in those days than today.”

Greenwood said there was no secret to her longevity – the key to a long life was simply “keeping busy”.

That included being an active mum and grandmother.

“That keeps me young I think,” she said.

“Keep active, don’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself. You can’t be sitting around

“Just keep busy, keep working, keep busy … I had five children, so I was a busy lady.

“I loved school and dancing. I love music, of course. I played the piano – and for dances.

“I never had a lesson in my life – my two sisters learned to play, but I didn’t and, I just picked it up by ear. I suppose I was lucky.

“And I loved going to dances and dressing up and all that carry on, I suppose, like you do when you’re young and free.”

Greenwood said the world had changed a lot since she was a youngster and she felt for those making their way in it today.

“I think the world is hard on young people today,” she said.

“I didn’t have much freedom, and I think the young people today maybe have too much freedom. They grow up too quickly.

“I may be wrong, but that’s my idea.”

Greenwood’s family gathered yesterday for a bigger celebration. Her daughter Min Mackenzie said it was a wonderful day.

