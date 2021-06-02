Ashburton River bridge: Decision on heavy vehicles to be made today

Motorists driving over the Ashburton River bridge on Wednesday night. Video / Phil Hooper

The Ashburton Bridge is open to traffic this morning but a decision on whether heavy vehicles will be allowed is still to be made.

The bridge has been closed on and off since Tuesday after drivers reported slumping on the deck at the Ashburton end. A damaged pier had sunk around 150mm during the weekend floods.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the decision on heavy vehicles will be made on Thursday.

"At this point in time, all State Highways have reopened after the weekend's weather event."

Meanwhile, the Porters Pass/ Arthur's Pass route between Canterbury and the West Coast was opened at 8pm on Wednesday night.

SH73 between Springfield and the Porter River Bridge had been closed since the severe flooding damaged bridges and dumped scree over the highway.

Ashburton road closures on Thursday morning. Photo / Supplied

The local state of emergency is continuing in the Selwyn District.

An emergency operations centre is open at the Selwyn District Council offices in Rolleston.

Water notices remain in place on eight water supplies:

• Arthur's Pass - Precautionary boil water/conserve water.

• Acheron - Precautionary boil water/conserve water.

• Castle Hill - Conserve water.

• Dalethorpe - Boil water.

• Hartleys - Boil water/conserve water.

• Hororata - Boil water/conserve water.

• Sheffield - Precautionary boil water.

• Springfield - Do not consume.

Selwyn District road closures on Thursday morning. Photo / Supplied

For residents on the Springfield supply, supplies of bottled water are available from the Springfield Challenge Station, or from the drinking water tanker at the car park of the hall/public toilets.

For residents on Hartleys supply, a drinking water tanker is at the Glentunnel Community Centre car park and supplies of bottled water are available from the Glentunnel Store.

For residents on Hororata supply, urgent supplies of bottled water are available from GAS Hororata.

Lees Valley after the severe flooding. Photo / Supplied