Ashburton Police are investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that saw a man in his 70s require hospital treatment. Photo / File

An elderly Ashburton man was "savagely attacked" after disturbing an intruder last night and police are still hunting for the offender.

Police are asking the public for him after the burglary and aggravated assault which left a man in his 70s requiring hospital treatment.

Between 10.45pm and 11pm yesterday, the man disturbed an intruder on their property on West St near Racecourse Rd.

"The male intruder savagely attacked the 73-year-old victim and fled the scene on foot," Detective Craig Clare said.

The suspect was described as a man around six feet tall, of medium build and wearing a white or light-coloured hoodie with the hood up over his head.

It is possible the suspect was filmed on a vehicle's dash camera in the area of the Russell Ave end of Racecourse Rd or Russell Ave itself, police said.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch via their 105 phone service or online, using Update My Report referencing the file number 221007/9164.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.