Armed police carried out raids across Ashburton in September 2022. Photo / NZME

Ashburton’s leading policeman has reinforced his determination to stamp out crime in Mid Canterbury.

That comes after another police raid on Thursday, which saw three people arrested and facing a number of charges, including some relating to drugs and firearms.

“Criminals can expect to see us, and we will call on the resources of our district colleagues in Christchurch and Timaru to hold these people to account,” Ashburton’s Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said.

The raid of the rural property south of Tinwald, which was in relation to burglary, involved the armed offenders’ squad (AOS) and a specialist search team, plus officers from Christchurch and Timaru.

One of the items recovered during the search was a .22 rifle and ammunition, and this latest police search came after one of the biggest gang raids in over a decade in September.

That resulted in 18 arrests and 160 charges laid, with the seizure of meth, cannabis, LSD and other restricted drugs with a street worth of more than $70,000.

Nearly $20,000 in cash, two shotguns, a crossbow, seven imitation firearms, ammunition and several other restricted weapons and prohibited firearms’ parts were also recovered.

While the most recent raid was not gang-related, Jenkins reiterated the importance of community help to bring those to justice.

”To the members of the public who reported suspicious activity when they saw it, thank you,” he said.

”We rely on the public to help stamp out this offending in our community.”

Jenkins said that even a small piece of information could lead to convictions being made.

”Residents in the district can be assured that we will act on the information they give us about offending and illegal activity.”

- Ashburton Guardian