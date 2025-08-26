A man has been banned from owning horses for three years after his 12 horses were found to be underfed and living in poor conditions.

Barry Alexander Hill, from Ashburton, has also been ordered to do 300 hours of community work.

The 55-year-old was sentenced in the Ashburton District Court on eight charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

Hill was also ordered to pay $5314.80 in reparations to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) in reparations for veterinarian costs and placed on nine months’ supervision by the court.

“Animal welfare inspectors visited this property numerous times and tried to get Mr Hill to take responsibility for his horses. He was directed to euthanise two horses to end their pain and suffering,” MPI district manager animal welfare and NAIT compliance Canterbury, Richard Notley said.