Ashburton man banned from owning horses after neglect case

By
NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A man has been banned from owning horses for three years after his 12 horses were found to be underfed and living in poor conditions.

Barry Alexander Hill, from Ashburton, has also been ordered to do 300 hours of community work.

The 55-year-old was sentenced in the Ashburton District Court

