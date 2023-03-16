Whangārei blacksmith Kaleb Smith works on a bell hanger in collaboration with other artists at the 2023 CollaboratioNZ event at Whangārei Heads.

Artists from across New Zealand and even overseas have been working together to create brand-new artworks at a unique event held every two years in Whangārei.

CollaboratioNZ is a seven-day artistic enterprise that every second year sees adventurous artists from across the world keen to work in tandem with others gather at Whangārei Heads to share and learn new skills.

At the biennial event, they grow their art practice while collaborating to produce wonderful, unexpected art pieces in a sublime setting at Manaia Camp on McDonald Rd.

Alex Nathan and Twilight Edward, "adornment artists", work their magic at CollaboratioNZ.

More than 70 artists, including some from Poland, the US and Canada, are taking part in the collaborative creativity, with the works they’re creating going up for auction at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre on Saturday from 11am.

Participants see CollaboratioNZ as an opportunity to develop new friendships and engage with a worldwide network of craft artists, and an event which gives participating artists a chance to explore new mediums and connect with some of the world’s most creative minds. It also provides a portal to new directions and extraordinary learning.

Harakeke paper-maker Jo Tito explains her craft to Tricia Culina.

For more details, go to: www.collaborationz.co.nz.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to absorb the creative vibes.

Lisa Klakulak from North Carolina in the United States shows off her beautiful felted creations at Whangārei Heads.

Artist Woktor from Poland studies pot-making at CollaboratioNZ.

Alex Gupton from Hawaii feels the joy of being at Whangārei Heads for CollaboratioNZ.

Clare Nicholls, a mixed-media clay artist, works on a copper cylinder stand.

Hawiian stone carver Beau Jack tries his hand at making a timber makau at CollaboratioNZ.

Jessie Mee and Simon Spierer talk to Michael Fortune, a well-known Canadian woodworker. He has works in many Canadian embassies around the world, including in New Zealand.