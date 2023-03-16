Artists from across New Zealand and even overseas have been working together to create brand-new artworks at a unique event held every two years in Whangārei.
CollaboratioNZ is a seven-day artistic enterprise that every second year sees adventurous artists from across the world keen to work in tandem with others gather at Whangārei Heads to share and learn new skills.
At the biennial event, they grow their art practice while collaborating to produce wonderful, unexpected art pieces in a sublime setting at Manaia Camp on McDonald Rd.
More than 70 artists, including some from Poland, the US and Canada, are taking part in the collaborative creativity, with the works they’re creating going up for auction at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre on Saturday from 11am.
Participants see CollaboratioNZ as an opportunity to develop new friendships and engage with a worldwide network of craft artists, and an event which gives participating artists a chance to explore new mediums and connect with some of the world’s most creative minds. It also provides a portal to new directions and extraordinary learning.
For more details, go to: www.collaborationz.co.nz.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to absorb the creative vibes.