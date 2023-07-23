Art Deco: ‘The busiest town’s been in a long time’

Chariots of fire as the Art Deco Soap Box Derby hits the road through a late Sunday morning corridor of spectators and Art Deco architecture in Tennyson St. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier dusted off some of its chilliest weekend afflictions just in time, as the three-day Winter Deco festival ended in sunshine and temperatures of up to 15C today.

But it was almost as if whatever the climate threw at Hawke’s Bay didn’t matter, as crowds in the sunshine for the late Sunday morning Winter Soap Box Derby – through a Tennyson St corridor of Art Deco architecture - were matched 24 hours later by a parade under grey skies, with temperatures struggling to get into the double figures - but the rain held off, much to the delight of Art Deco Trust chairwoman Barbara Arnott.

A mix of generations and attire as Napier's Art Deco heritage is celebrated mid-winter. Photo / Ian Cooper

With the Covid era followed by Cyclone Gabrielle, which cancelled what was to have been the big festival’s revival in February, they were effectively the first public, out-in-the-open Art Deco events in Napier since 2020, when the annual (summer) festival was held in the shadow of a looming pandemic.

At the personal level, it spared former Napier mayor Arnott public reprobation, which one friend had suggested might be appropriate should a weather bomb arrive to ruin yet another event - so it was with some relief she said: “It’s been an absolute success.”

There were vintage cars, the garb of the Art Deco era was again out for all to see, and there were visitors in town, including some from overseas, and an array of events with an entry charge, including performances, dancing and feasts.

It's not quite punting on the Thames, but cycling on the beachfront will do. Photo / Ian Cooper

Arnott said most of all, it was pleasing to see services and volunteers recognised in the still-ongoing aftermath of the cyclone more than five months ago, consistent with the traditions established over the years of the Art Deco Festival honouring those who came to Hawke’s Bay’s aid after the 1931 earthquake.

Dance time at Saturday's Deco variety show. Photo / Paul Taylor

Art Deco Trust general manager Jeremy Smith was similarly enthusiastic when relating initial reflections from the community that it was “the busiest town’s been in a long time”.